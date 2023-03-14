Temps near 60 this week

For those hoping for spring-like weather, you will enjoy our forecast this week. By Friday, Saint Patrick's Day, highs will flirt with the 60 degree mark.

As for this morning, we are waking up to a lot of clouds. Sunshine is on the way for this afternoon as highs lift to the upper 40s and low 50s.

A few showers are possible today, mainly over the Olympic Peninsula. Later tonight into early Wednesday, a batch of showers could pop up in the North Sound and Cascades. Between one and four inches of snow could stack up over the passes.

Wednesday will be spectacular with glistening sunshine and highs in the low 50s



Thursday and Friday will truly be a treat around Western Washington as highs soar even higher. Partly sunny skies will be absolutely beautiful.



Clouds thicken Saturday though the weather will probably stay dry.



Light showers could make a comeback around the region on Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned for any updates!

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

