Temperatures rise this week!
Seattle - Happy Mother's Day!
It was beautiful today. Most of us were dry but there were a few spotty showers hanging around. This has cleared up and clouds will continue to clear overnight.
Overnight lows will fall into the mid-lower 40s. It'll be chilly for your early morning commute!
Temperatures will continue to rise a degree or two through the work week. We'll remain above average (65 degrees) through the week as high pressure lifts our Jetstream. This will keep rain chances low and at a minimum.
Have a good one!