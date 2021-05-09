Temperatures rise this week!

Happy Mother's Day!

It was beautiful today. Most of us were dry but there were a few spotty showers hanging around. This has cleared up and clouds will continue to clear overnight.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid-lower 40s. It'll be chilly for your early morning commute!

Temperatures will continue to rise a degree or two through the work week. We'll remain above average (65 degrees) through the week as high pressure lifts our Jetstream. This will keep rain chances low and at a minimum.

Have a good one!