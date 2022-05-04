Temperatures plunge and the rain returns

Temperatures will drop 12 degrees tomorrow afternoon as we get ready for a new system to move in. This will increase widespread rain too, so expect a slower commute!

Rain chances are already increasing across the Western Washington. This will continue to build in and be steady throughout tomorrow morning. The roads will be slick, and the visibilities will be low. The winds will increase too. Expect gusts between 20-30 mph at times.

As the rain continue, expect moderate-heavy rain at times. This will allow for minor ponding and increase in accumulation. Accumulation tomorrow will range between .25"-.75". Higher rain totals are expected across the Coast and South Sound.

We'll start to clear out tomorrow evening, but this is only a lull before another round of rain hits on Friday!

Here is a look at our high temperatures tomorrow:

Temperatures not only drop significantly tomorrow but remain below normal (64F-65F) through the 7-day forecast! It's going to be a chilly one - relatively speaking.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one and take it easy out there!