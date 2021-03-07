Temperatures Drop Tonight!

What a day! There were a few strong thunderstorms that developed earlier today producing hail, lightning, and gusty winds. The storms have cleared but scattered showers remain. It'll taper off overnight. As the rain dies and the clouds break, the temperatures will drop. It's about to get cold out there!

Fog will develop tomorrow morning for some of us as well. This will be limited but present across the South Sound and Chehalis Valley.

The sun will be out tomorrow, but you'll notice the clouds building throughout the day. As this happens, spotty showers will return. Most of the scattered activity will take place tomorrow night.

Scattered to spotty showers will continue in our forecast along with sunshine!

Advertisement

Enjoy :)