Expand / Collapse search

Temperatures drop this week for Western Washington

By Lisa Villegas
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

Cloudy with light and steady rain Monday evening

A patch of light and steady rain will persist Monday evening. Q13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas has details when to expect drier, cooler temperatures this week.

SEATTLE - Temperatures will be taking a dive this week. Highs will fall below average and you'll feel the chill! Highs will drop about 10 degrees and overnight lows will drop about 15 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s by the end of the weekend and into next week. 

As the temperatures drop, the snow levels drop. Precipitation continues in our forecast throughout the week. It'll be spotty at times but we are still expecting some wave of energy to increase those totals.

Your best days to enjoy some sunshine will take place this Thursday afternoon this week and Sunday this weekend!