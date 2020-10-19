Temperatures drop this week for Western Washington

Temperatures will be taking a dive this week. Highs will fall below average and you'll feel the chill! Highs will drop about 10 degrees and overnight lows will drop about 15 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s by the end of the weekend and into next week.

As the temperatures drop, the snow levels drop. Precipitation continues in our forecast throughout the week. It'll be spotty at times but we are still expecting some wave of energy to increase those totals.

Your best days to enjoy some sunshine will take place this Thursday afternoon this week and Sunday this weekend!