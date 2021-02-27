Switching back to more traditional winter weather around the region!

Showers move in overnight into the first part of Sunday. Not a huge wash out by any means, just traditional winter weather. Light rain will taper off by lunch time Sunday. Highs land near our seasonal average of 51 for this time of year.

This week features a few rounds of showers and sunbreaks with mountain snow. Nothing too heavy but look for light to scattered at times. By late Wednesday into Thursday, we'll become a little more active with rain picking up some. Current model runs show a bit of disagreement as far how much rain will come our way along and how warm our temperatures will end up. We could push into the mid 50s... nice and mild for early March!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster