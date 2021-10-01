Sweet start to 'Fog-tober' in Western Washington

October is our foggiest month and we're starting the first day of October with areas of fog. The fog will burn off and we'll be treated to a lovely sunny afternoon with highs in the low 60s. This is a little below normal, but certainly comfortable. Normal this time of the year is now 66 degrees.

Tomorrow, high clouds roll in but we stay dry and top out closer to normal - mid 60s. We could see a little rain late in the day on the north coast.

Some showers roll through overnight into Sunday morning. It doesn't look like much rain and some of us will stay entirely dry. Highs low-to-mid 60s.

Monday looks mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a lot like Monday, but there is a chance of a little rain.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, and we are getting colder. Highs in Seattle will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with overnight lows dropping down to the mid 40s. It'll be colder overnight in outlying areas. Time to pull out that warmer jacket with a hood!

With mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast! Check out this amazing "Blue Friday" photo! Justin in Tacoma got his first Seahawks Jersey when he was 13 from his father. He has made it his mission to get every Seahawks jersey ever since. He is a season ticket holder and says the hardest thing his has to do is pick which shirt to wear to the game! So he lets his dog Roscoe P. Coldchain do the picking!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

