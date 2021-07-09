Super summer weekend ahead!

We wait all year for this kind of weather. Prepare to enjoy some super summer weather this weekend!

Today, we're starting out with a few clouds, but they'll burn off more quickly than yesterday and we'll be treated to pure sunshine and highs around 80. Warm, but not too hot. I know we need some rain, but let's enjoy what might turn out to be the best weather in the country! I mean, with potential all-time record heat for the southwest, and Tropical Storm Elsa dumping flooding rain in the northeast U.S. . . . I'll take sunny and 80!

It will be hotter in Central and Eastern Washington. There is another Heat Advisory posted for that area. This goes through tomorrow, but it honestly looks just as hot into next week.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be a lot like today – abundant afternoon sunshine with highs around 80.

Next week we continue this kind of weather, with Tuesday looking like the warmest day with highs in the mid 80s.

There are more and more events happening for the weekend. The featured Weekend Event is Auburn's Squirrely Summer Scavenger Hunt where you can search several parks in Auburn for these squirrely squirrels and win pretty dang good prizes! But here are some others: for the first time since the pandemic, the Ballard Art Walk returns tomorrow evening, as does the Georgetown Art Attack tomorrow afternoon, AND there are scenic chairlift rides at Snoqualmie Pass! (https://summitatsnoqualmie.com/scenic-chairlift-rides) You can take the lift up to the summit, enjoy the views, then ride or walk back down.

With sunny skies and highs around 80, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott