Super summer weather on the way, no rain in sight

By
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

Lovely summer weather, but no rain in the forecast

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott has your 7-day forecast.

SEATTLE - We've got some great summer weather on board. Today, the morning clouds will take some time getting out of here, but eventually, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and top out in the comfortable zone, the low-to-mid 70s.

Then we'll see abundant sunshine and warm up to around 80 or just above tomorrow, through the weekend and beyond -- summery, but not too hot.  Nowhere near the 108 we hit a week ago Monday.  BUT, there is no rain in sight. Here's the 7-day. 

Tropical Storm Elsa is not going out to sea.  Instead, it's moving up the east coast and looks likely to stay a tropical storm all the way to New York and maybe Boston, delivering a lot of rain and strong winds.  

Back home, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.  So, don't mail your dog away! Take him on a nice long walk!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

