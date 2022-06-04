Brace for a super soaking June weekend

Brace yourself for another soggy weekend around Western Washington. Rain totals by Sunday night could reach nearly an inch in many backyards – which is more than half the average rain for the entire month of June!

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy along the coast. Rain pushes into Seattle and King County by 2-5 this afternoon. Widespread rain continues through late tonight. There may be a few weak thunderstorms as well.

Tomorrow, there will be fewer showers; however, there's a better possibility for thunderstorms. Right now, we don't expect these storms to be damaging, but heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible.



On Monday, early showers will give way to a drier afternoon. Temps stay chilly – only boosting to the mid 60s in Seattle.

Here's the timing of our rain this weekend:

We finally soar into the 70s on Tuesday! Enjoy the warm sunshine while we have it. Isolated showers are in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday. Rain could be more widespread on Friday - stay tuned for updates.

Advertisement

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)