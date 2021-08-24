Sunshine with a bit of haze

Today and tomorrow will be perfect August days with abundant sunshine and highs around normal – upper 70s. Except for one thing – the potential for smoke from Eastern Washington wildfires causing the skies to be hazy. There is a light wind from the east that is pushing the smoke over the Cascades this morning. So far, air quality is good (green dots) across the state. Hopefully whatever smoke wafts over the Cascades will stay aloft and air quality will stay good.

On Thursday and Friday a trough of low pressure will move through. This will make us mostly cloudy, cooler, with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70, and there is a chance of a little rain. Not much. I'm thinking it will still be "roof open" for the Mariners when they return home.

The coming weekend is shaping up to be lovely - mostly sunny, if not totally sunny, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, around normal. The wildcard again will be any smoke that could make the skies hazy and potentially impact air quality.

With hazy sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, it's Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott