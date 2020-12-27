Sunshine tomorrow and then our wet pattern strikes again

I hope you were able to enjoy today's sunshine! Our Christmas system has officially cleared and now we're getting ready for freezing overnight lows. If you're waking up early and commuting, expect some patchy fog/freezing fog. This will be dense tomorrow night and Tuesday morning.

The sun will come out tomorrow (Bet your bottom dollar..)! Enjoy it because the rain will roll in Tuesday evening. A frontal system will approach us and increase the cloud cover that afternoon. Rain chances will increase W to E as the front arrives, and it'll continue through Wednesday night.

Most of the precipitation will be light and steady through the night. Moderate rain will ramp up at times through Wednesday. The system hits just as our last full moon of the year comes. It's called the Cold Moon and it'll peak at 7:28pm. Your best chance to catch it will be in the earlier evening.

The snow level Tuesday night will drop to 2,000'. As the level drops, expect freezing drizzle/rain before it transitions to snow. Use extreme caution if you have plans to drive through this Tuesday night - Wednesday.

Advertisement

We'll have a few rounds of rain this week. The next one happens Friday evening to kick off the new year!

It looks like we'll experience a nice lull JUST in time for our midnight countdown. This is something we're keeping a close eye on. Keep it on Q for the latest!