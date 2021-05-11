Sunshine taking over the Northwest this week delivering summer-like temperatures

Happy Tuesday! Another beautiful day across the region. Temperatures running in the 50s on the coast, 60s for the Central and North Sound while farther south folks enjoy the 70s.

For Tuesday night, we'll cool off with temperatures getting down into the upper 40s to low 50s, which is pretty mild for this time of the year.

Skies are mostly cloudy as we get going during the Wednesday morning commute. We will start to clear out by mid-day for a really nice afternoon. We won't rule out a few scattered showers off the back edge of the Olympic mountains east to Tacoma between 3-5 p.m. Showers won't last long at all. Highs will jump into the low 70s.

Thursday through Sunday we'll see temperatures climb as high-pressure blocks weather systems from finding their way into the Northwest. By Sunday highs land in the mid-70s; those are June-like temps so be sure to keep the sunblock and sunglasses handy!

Next week we'll move back to more of a trough pattern that will cool us down some and possibly introduce showers back into the forecast. Stay tuned!

Have a great night!

