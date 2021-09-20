Sunshine for the last full day of Summer and then we welcome in the Fall season with a few sprinkles.

Happy Tuesday all!

What a beautiful late Summer day we saw across the Pacific Northwest. Highs finding their way into the 60s and 70s with slightly warmer temps for Eastern WA.

Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s to near 50 under mostly clear skies. Normal seasonal low for this time of year is 53.

We should see a nice night for stargazing and enjoying the Full Harvest Moon, although some of us may see fog develop.

As we close out the tail end of summer sunshine will dominate! Tuesday looks really nice with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s with plenty of blue skies!

Fall officially starts Wednesday at 12:22pm and we'll welcome in this new season with some early morning sprinkles that will wrap up pretty quickly. By mid-day look for mainly dry conditions under mostly cloudy skies. Highs drop below average landing in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week will be mild with drier and warmer weather into Friday. Another weak front may brush the coast early into the weekend, but we don't really see it affecting Puget Sound all too much.

With the storm last weekend, we were able to cleanse out any haze/smoke giving way to great air quality throughout the Pacific Northwest. Levels are around the region are in the "Good" - "Green" zone. We haven't seen these values across the board in some time. Thank you, Mother Nature, for providing rain!

Seattle will enjoy a mild start to Autumn with highs hanging in the upper 60s to low 70s. Perfect for sports teams returning to the area! #GoOLReign #GoMariners

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Fox 13 Forecaster

