Seattle weather: Sunshine and warming temps through Saturday

Clear skies with temps in the 50s for Thursday

We're forecasting plenty of blue skies along with highs Thursday in the low to mid 50s. In fact, we're going with 55 tomorrow for Seattle.

SEATTLE - It's been a long wait, but a ridge of high pressure building over the Northwest will finally push Western Washington into the 60s late this week with lots of sunshine.

Thursday will bring a mix of high clouds and sunshine with high temps back close to average for the first time in over a month.

It has been 147 days since the last time Seattle hit 60 degrees. That's the 8th longest stretch without a 60 degree day since records started being kept at Sea-Tac in 1945.

Friday and Saturday will give us a shot at 60°.

The next weather system to impact the area will hit late Sunday into Monday with a few showers and cooling high temperatures back into the 50s.