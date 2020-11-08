Sunny, windy, and chilly Sunday, rain and mountain snow next week

The three weather words of the day are sunny, windy, and chilly! It's all courtesy of high pressure over British Columbia ushering in that dry and cool air. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and northerly winds can gust as high as 20-25mph, even higher north of Seattle, nearing 40mph. Mostly clear skies tonight will make way for freezing/below freezing temperatures Monday morning.

Clouds will increase Monday ahead of a front that will deliver rain during the second half of the day. The rain will arrive by early-mid afternoon for the coast and peninsula and spread inland by late afternoon. Look for scattered showers on Tuesday.

It's going to be a great week for our ski resorts as snow levels drop between 2,000'-3,000'! They'll get a good dose of fresh powder, especially towards the end of the work week! Check out how low the snow will stick!

We'll see a break in the rain on Veterans Day before rainy, blustery conditions arrive Thursday through the weekend.

Have a great day and Go Hawks!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim