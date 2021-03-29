Sunny week ahead, rain returns this weekend

Brrr! It's freezing this morning in Seattle! The afternoon will be much more comfortable thanks to the sun! Highs will be around 50°.

Clear skies tonight will allow temps to drop to near if not freezing overnight into Tuesday morning!

We'll carry the sunshine into the middle part of the week! Forecast remains on track to hit 60° on Wednesday. Clouds will build in Thursday with a chance for rain on the coast and northern counties. There's a better chance for scattered showers over the weekend.

Enjoy the week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim