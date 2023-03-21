Seattle weather: Sunny Wednesday with rain returning to close the week

The first full day of Spring did not disappoint! SeaTac warming above average hitting 57 at the airport. The norm for this time of year is now 55.

Overnight most of us will see clearer skies. Be on the lookout for early morning fog, mainly for the South Sound.

Temperatures will run cool Seattle northward, landing in the mid to upper 30s with chillier lows to the south. Our normal overnight low is now 41.

After areas of early morning fog lift skies clear and temperatures warm into the mid 50s to near 60.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Wednesday and by dinner time some of us could see a few light showers.

This pattern shift all thanks to low pressure off the WA Coast. Showers will return along with mountain snow. Plus, we're watching for potential thunderstorms to develop, especially for the coast through Friday. Some of us inland could see some of those stronger cells firing up t-storms into Puget Sound. Stay tuned!

Temperatures Thursday will dive back down into the upper 40s, well below our daily normal of 55 for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday snow levels will fall from 2,500' to just 1,000'. This is prompting a "Winter Storm Watch" for the southern Cascades. We expect heavy snow above 2,500'.

Some areas in this zone could see 1–2 feet of snow! Know the roads before you go!

We're also keeping an eye on the lowlands for another chance at a chunky wintry mix falling early Friday morning with snow levels sitting between 500'-1,000. We'll warm into the upper 40s that day so anything that falls will turn to rain pretty quickly just after sunrise.

Just a few leftover isolated showers for Saturday with highs near 50.

High pressure rebuilds into Sunday and Monday for drier and warmer days! Shower chances pick up into Tuesday. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Rain Almanac SeaTac