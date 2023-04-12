Seattle weather: Short-lived sunshine on Wednesday

Maximize on the beautiful weather today! Enjoy the sunshine because the clouds and showers return Thursday.

This morning, communities in the South Sound woke up to showers. While there could be a light shower over the Cascades and the South Sound this afternoon and tonight, most will be dry.

Highs will range below average (the normal high for today at Sea-Tac is 58), but the sunshine will make temperatures feel more comfortable.

Tomorrow, spotty showers are in the forecast. Thursday will be cloudier as well.

Friday will start overcast. Sunshine will take over in the afternoon. I can't rule out a stray shower, but most backyards will be rain free.

Isolated showers linger into Saturday. Even though Sunday will feature a warm-up, the day could be rather gray, damp and breezy. Wet wether continues into Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunately, there aren't any 60s in our latest seven-day forecast, but here's a positive spin: chilly weather in spring helps preserve our mountain snowpack which does wonders for our environment.

Have a wonderful day!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)