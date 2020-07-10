Sunny & Warmer Friday, Light Rain Over The Weekend

Happy Friday! Morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 70s for the Sound. South of the Sound, temperatures will be in the upper 70s. The coast will top off in the mid-60s. Tonight, mostly clear sky with lows in the mid-50s.

Weekend starts off nice, but expect increasing clouds ahead of a weak system that will bring light rain for the NW Coast around the lunch time hour and spread inland Saturday evening/night. Highs will be near 72. Lingering showers Sunday morning and mainly in the higher elevations, but the rain won't amount to much, so keep your weekend plans! Sunday will be cooler with the passing system with highs in the upper 60s.

Next week, expect sunshine and a chance for rain by midweek. Highs will be mild in the lower 70s.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim