Sunny & Warm Weekend

Good Saturday morning! The mountain is out! The coast is socked in clouds this morning, but should clear this afternoon. High temperatures will be nice and comfortable in the mid-70s for the Seattle metro area. For the coast, temps will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. South Sound highs will be in the upper 70s. Enjoy!

Sunday will be about 10 degrees warmer than this afternoon, near 84 degrees! Monday will most likely go down as the hottest day of the year so far, near 90 degrees. The last time we saw temps in the 90s at SeaTac was in July 21, 2019! A Heat Advisory is in effect for south of Seattle. Be sure to know the symptoms of heat related illnesses and do not leave your pets or children in a hot car!

We'll introduce some clouds by midweek, but otherwise dry and warm conditions will persist. There is a slight chance for rain on Friday!

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim