Sunny today with showers on the horizon

Soak up the sunshine today! Clouds increase tomorrow. Showers return by Monday. While the on-and-off rain continues Tuesday and Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Black Friday look mostly dry.



Check out our frigid morning temps! Lows bottomed out in the upper teens and 20s across Western Washington this morning.

Highs later today will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. Enjoy the plentiful sunshine and bundle up!

With this stagnant air pattern, air quality is dropping. If you are sensitive to air quality concerns, check air quality before going outside today. For the most part, air quality is good to moderate. However, there are some "unhealthy for sensitive groups" readings in the orange. Below is a snapshot of the air quality from earlier this morning.

Head to these sites for more information:



Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Washington's Air Monitoring Network

Northwest Clean Air Agency



There is a slight chance for a light, passing shower on Monday, but most backyards will wind up dry. We're tracking another possibility for rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it seems like Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be mainly dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.

There may be fog early Thanksgiving, we will watch for updates. Stick with us this week!

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)