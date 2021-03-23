Sunny today, rain returns tomorrow

We've had persistent dense fog in the south end this morning, but it'll burn off and we'll all enjoy some lovely sunshine this afternoon and top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is a few degrees below normal. Normal for Seattle is now 55 degrees.

Tomorrow, a frontal system drops down from the northwest giving us lowland rain at times and mountain snow. The rain looks likely to taper off in the afternoon, except for a Puget Sound Convergence Zone with afternoon/evening rain for King County. It'll be cooler, with highs in the upper 40s, and snow in the mountains down to about 2,500 feet, so the passes with get some snow. It'll also be breezy-to-windy.

Thursday starts out with perhaps a shower, and we'll dry up pretty quickly and top out around 50.

Friday & Saturday look very nice - sun on Friday, increasing clouds on Saturday and highs warming up to the upper 50s to near 60.

Advertisement

There is a chance of showers on Palm Sunday.

Gorgeous viewer photo of a ferry going through Rich Passage with the bottom of a rainbow lighting up the trees behind with vibrant color.

- Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

Q13 WEATHER RESOURCES:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Tim Joyce, Erin Mayovsky and Grace Lim