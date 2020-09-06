Sunny Sunday, Red Flag Warning next week

Good Sunday morning! Any wildfire smoke this morning will be out of here thanks to northerly winds. Expect a warm and sunny day. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the Seattle metro area. South of Seattle will reach the 80s and the coast will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

*RED FLAG WARNING*

Strong winds out of the east, low humidity, and no rain in sight will create dangerous fire weather conditions beginning on Labor Day Monday. Red Flag Warning is in effect at 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts will be as high as 45mph and humidity as low as 10-20%.

*LABOR DAY GRILLING FIRE SAFETY*

If you have plans to grill out for Labor Day, practice grilling safety!

- Don't grill near dry vegetation

- Use non-flammable screens over open flame grills

- Never leave the grill unattended

- Make sure charcoal is cool to touch before disposing

- Dispose of grill ashes in a metal container and soak in water

Advertisement

*WIND ADVISORY*

Air quality has improved in Ellensburg now that firefighters have made progress ~40% contained, but gusty conditions are expected on Monday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the day with gusts as high as 50mph which will, unfortunately, make the firefight more challenging.

*RECORD HEAT*

Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday and we are going to be warming up! Temperatures will be in and around 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We'll cool things off by next weekend in the 70s.

Have a fun and safe Labor Day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

