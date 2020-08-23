Sunny Sunday and beautiful week ahead

Happy Sunday! Here's a shot of the stunning sunrise from earlier this morning before low clouds moved in!

Clouds will continue to clear making way for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 75 degrees. South of Seattle will be warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The coast will be cooler in the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s.

Monday morning starts off with more clouds during the morning and early afternoon hours. Clouds should exit throughout the day making way for sunshine once again! Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler near 73. Sunshine will persist through the rest of the week and that means warmer temps! Upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly 80s on Friday!

Have a great day and week ahead!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim