Sunny start to the weekend, light rain on the way

We are starting the weekend with morning sunshine! Clouds are starting to push into the coast ahead of a weak system that will bring light rain today. The coast will see the rain arrive by the lunchtime hour, and it will spread into the Sound by late afternoon/evening. Highs will be near 71 degrees today for the Seattle metro area and cooler on the coast in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It may be too cloudy to view the NEOWISE comet tonight, but that's okay! There will be more opportunities to see it this month! Look for the Big Dipper constellation, and the comet should be right next to it!

Scattered showers will continue overnight and into Sunday morning. We should dry out by the second half of Sunday with partly sunny skies! With the passing frontal boundary, highs will be cooler on Sunday in the upper 60s.

Next week generally looks dry with sun and clouds. There may be a slight chance for showers mid-week. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s.

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim