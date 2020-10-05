Sunny start to the week, but rain is on the way

Happy victory Monday! We are seeing pockets of fog in our usual spots of Everett, Olympia and the coast so be careful on the roads. Visibility should improve by the lunch time area. Ridge is building over the area bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures today! Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Ridge will stay over us tomorrow too and temperatures will approach 70 degrees. Midweek may be the last 70 degree temperatures of the year.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny too but ridge will by shifting east, opening the door for rain and cooler temperatures. Long range forecasts call for a medium probability of above normal precipitation during the 8-14 day outlook (October 12-19).

Advertisement

Back to this week though... a trough will bring some rain late Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A more organized front will bring wet conditions over the weekend and cool temperatures in the lower 60s- talk about sweater and pumpkin spice weather!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim