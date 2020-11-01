Sunny Seahawks Sunday, wet weather in store this week

Happy Seahawks Sunday! It's going to be a great day for football! Kickoff temperature will be 57° under abundant sunshine. Go Hawks! Enjoy the sunshine because the sun sets early at 4:51pm. Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of a series of systems that will bring a lot of rain this upcoming week.

System #1 arrives late Monday overnight and into Tuesday bringing wet conditions all day Tuesday. System #2 behind that will keep rain in the forecast midweek and winds look to be pretty breezy with this one! Expect showers Thursday and Friday too. If you haven't cleared leaves out of your storm drains and gutters, now is the time to do so! Pay attention to the forecast this week.

We should dry out by Saturday but it's going to get chilly. Lows will be in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim