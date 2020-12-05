Sunny Saturday, rain on the way tonight

Morning fog will lift throughout the morning making way for abundant sunshine today! Highs will be in the lower 50s.

A weak front will bring clouds and rain for the coast and peninsula this evening. Wind gusts of 40mph possible in the foothills of the Cascades. Rain will spread inland tonight and through Sunday morning. We'll dry out by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 53 degrees.

Monday starts off dry but another frontal system will bring rain during the second half of the day. In fact, a series of disturbances will bring rain each and everyday next week. The strongest of these shortwaves will come Tuesday.

Advertisement

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim