Sunny Saturday, active pattern on the way

Fog continues to lift this morning and we'll see sunshine this afternoon. That will help warm our highs near the norm in the mid 40s. Enjoy the dry conditons because several systems this week will bring waves of lowland rain and wind and mountain snow.

A stronger system arrives late tonight for the coast and peninsula. Rain activity and breezy conditions will spread inland overnight and into Sunday. Snow levels will drop to 1000' Sunday morning bringing mountain snow, so if you plan to hit the slopes, be aware of hazardous pass travel. New accumulations of 6-8" possible for passes. Rain chances will decrease Monday.

Another system arrives Tuesday bringing lowland rain and breezy conditions and another round of snow for the Cascades. Snow levels will be around 1500' Tuesday morning and rise to 3500' Tuesday night. Expect additional amounts ranging from 3-6" possible for the passes.

In fact, expect an active weather pattern of lowland rain and mountain snow through Saturday.

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim