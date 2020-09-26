Sunny & mild Sunday, Summer-like weather next week

Tracking a few showers moving across Western Washington. We'll dry out by late tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be near 51 degrees. Ridge of high pressure will build in Sunday keeping us dry. Morning clouds will clear making way for sunshine for the Seahawks game. Highs will be near 66 degrees.

Ridge will stick around for much of next week, bringing us sunshine and summer-like temperatures! Highs will climb into the upper 70s by midweek.

Aurora borealis sightings are possible early next week with geomagnetic storm conditions in Western Washington! Monday looks to the best day to see the northern lights and viewing conditions will be perfect- clear skies! Just look towards the north Monday night!

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim