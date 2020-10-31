Sunny Halloween day, chilly trick-or-treating tonight

Happy Halloween! A ridge of high pressure will bring us dry, sunny and mild conditions this weekend! Expect high temps and low temps near the seasonal norm! Don't forget to turn your clocks back an hour tonight.

If you have trick-or-treat plans this evening and tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Be sure to bundle up and wear a mask!

Be sure to look up tonight for the rare Full Blue Hunter's Moon. It is called a blue moon because it's the second full moon in a single month and it's a rare event. That's where we get the saying "Once in a blue moon." What makes tonight's full moon even more rare is that it falls on Halloween and another Halloween full blue moon won't occur until 2039!

Next week, expect increasing clouds Monday ahead of our first of a series of systems that will bring a very active weather pattern starting late Monday through the end of the work week. For now, expect rain each day. Chance for t-storms can't be ruled out on Tuesday and breezy conditions on Wednesday.

Have a safe and fun Halloween!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim