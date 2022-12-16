Sunny Friday, lowland snow possible early next week

Dry and cool weather continues through Friday, but a chance for lowland snow returns early next week.

Western Washington residents woke up to a spectacular sunrise this morning. This was the view from our Capitol Hill camera looking at Mt. Rainier.

After some areas of patchy fog, Western Washington will return to a mix of high clouds and sunshine with temps back into the low 40s this afternoon.

After a mostly cloudy and potentially drizzly Saturday, Sunday will bring a chance for cold rain showers during the day.

Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, Fraser Valley outflow winds will kick in leading to gusty conditions at times in western Whatcom County and the San Juans. Sunday evening through Monday, we could see about an inch of snow north of Seattle. The lowlands of Whatcom and Skagit counties have the best chance of seeing some snow, while it's still borderline in Snohomish and King counties. I don't expect any sticking snow south of Seattle on Monday.

Early Tuesday brings another chance for snow, which will likely change over to rain by midday.

You will want to stay tuned to the forecast for the lowlands over the weekend as we continue to refine it. The mountains will be seeing some really great snow through next Wednesday with totals in the two to three foot range.

Temps will remain cooler than average through next Wednesday, but Thursday looks warmer and very wet. We will be updating the forecast regularly as we head into the weekend.