Sunny finish to the workweek, rain by Sunday

Enjoy the sunshine while we have it – rain returns in earnest to Western Washington by Sunday.

This morning, we're tracking patchy fog. In some places, this could be freezing fog. Be on the lookout for slick spots on the roads, especially for bridges and overpasses. Fog should clear quickly this morning – giving way to glorious sunshine. It'll stay chilly this afternoon, but it's nothing that a puffy jacket can't handle.



There's still an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. Some backyards in Puget Sound are waking up to "moderate" air quality levels once again; that means there's a medium health concern to people who have asthma or other respiratory issues. The good news: a strengthening westerly flow will help to scour out any pollution in our skies. As early as this afternoon, air quality should improve to "good" levels for most places.

As for this weekend: you can expect showers to push into the North Sound, Strait and coast Saturday night. Elsewhere in Puget Sound, there could be spotty freezing fog in the morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.



By Sunday, rain becomes more widespread across Western Washington. There could be moderate to heavy mountain snow. If you're traveling over the passes, check conditions with WSDOT before you go! Sunday could also be breezy, particularly for the typical trouble spots (North Coast, Bellingham, Mt. Vernon and Island County).







