Sunny, cool, and dry the next three days

The next three days will offer beautiful but chilly winter weather with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon Coast this morning in the area of the Blanco Fracture Zone. This area is prone to strike slip earthquakes and is not a main part of the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

After a mix of clouds and sun this morning, the afternoon looks even more clear with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday will bring very similar weather, but the morning will be chilly with temps close to freezing. If you are heading to the Seahawks game against the 49ers Thursday evening, be prepared for a cold one. Temps will drop into the mid 30s by the end of the game, but at least it will stay dry and clear. You can watch the game on FOX 13. Kickoff is at 5:15 PM. GO HAWKS!

The offshore ridge of high pressure that is keeping us dry will back off, opening the door to much colder air by early next week. Very chilly air will drop into Washington from Canada, potentially pushing snow levels to the surface, especially in the north sound. The best chance for lowland snow will be on Monday and Tuesday as a moist cold front dips south through Western Washington.

It will be important to keep an eye on our forecast as we approach the weekend. In the meantime, enjoy this beautiful December weather!