Sunny and warm weekend, no rain in sight

In honor of World Emoji Day, here is your emoji forecast!

Onshore flow is keeping all the wildfire smoke to our east! Air Quality Alerts are in effect for portions of Eastern WA where air quality could drop to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" through Monday.

Upper ridge will drift north Sunday and Monday, warming us up. Highs will get close to the 80s.

Upper trough offshore will then take over Tuesday through Thursday bringing our highs down into the mid-70s. We'll be back into the upper 70s by Friday.

Category 4 Hurricane Felicia is churning in the Eastern Pacific and she's got company. Tropical Depression 7E is strengthening right behind and will become Tropical Storm Guillermo later today. Felicia is a tiny but ferocious storm and is expected to weaken as it moves west and by Friday we can say BYE FELICIA! It's a fish storm and shouldn't impact land.

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim