Sunny and warm weekend, enjoy!

Happy Weekend!! The mountain is out!!

It's going to be summer-like with lots of sunshine and warm high temperatures. The Seattle-metro area will climb to near 78 degrees. South of the Sound will break into the lower 80s! If you have hiking plans, grab the water! Highs will be near 79. The coast will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight, if you have plans to see Comet NEOWISE or maybe catch a movie at a drive-in theater, skies will be mostly clear with the exception of the coast. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s.

Coastal clouds will move inland overnight, so Sunday will start off with some clouds. They should burn off by the afternoon, making way for mostly sunny skies. Highs will break into the 80s! Friendly reminder to take precautions of staying cool and hydrated! We'll carry the sunshine into Monday and Tuesday which will be the warmest of the 7 day stretch with highs near the mid 80s. Look for more clouds and cooler temps by the latter half of the week in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim