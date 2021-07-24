Sunny and warm weekend, dry streak continues

Look at the difference between Seattle and Lake Chelan due to the haze!

Air Quality Alerts are in effect for Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens Counties. Air quality has dropped to very unhealthy near Winthrop. Wildfire smoke will stay in Eastern WA through the weekend.

It's going to be a sunny and warm weekend with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Much of the week will be the same with sunshine and highs around 80. Temps will be a bit warmer towards the end of the week as the ridge intensifies. With no rain in sight over the next 7 days, this year will be in the top 5 driest streak at SeaTac on record. The record is 55 dry days and it's not a record we want to beat!

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim