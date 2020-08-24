Sunny and warm week ahead in Washington

Monday morning's sky was spectacular at sunrise!

Temperatures were cool to start, especially in Olympia where lows were in the upper 40s! Temps will rebound nicely with highs near the norm around 76 degrees! The coast will be cooler in the mid 60s.

We'll carry that sunshine through the workweek and warm up, especially on Thursday and Friday where temperatures can get near 80 degrees. The weekend looks fantastic, with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s!

Advertisement

Have a great week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim