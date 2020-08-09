Sunny and warm Sunday for Western Washington

Happy Sunday! We are putting the "sun" in Sunday today and the mountain is out!

With all the sunshine, UV index will be high and burn time can be as little as 15 minutes. Protect your eyes and skin with sunglasses and sunscreen. Highs today will be near the norm at 76 degrees. Even the coast will get in on the warmth, topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows dipping down into the upper 50s.

Clouds will build in over the coast tonight and into Monday morning, but should clear by the afternoon making way for mostly sunny skies across Western Washington. Highs will be warmer near 78. We'll cool off Tuesday and Wednesday and introduce more clouds. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Our next chance for rain comes Thursday but we'll dry out by Friday and Saturday and warm it back up getting close to 80 next weekend!

Have a wonderful day and stay safe!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim