Sunny and warm Sunday

Happy National Ice Cream Day! Grab a scoop or two or three to cool off today! My "Melt Forecast" says you better eat it fast because it's going to be warm today.

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for the Puget Sound and mid 80s in the South Sound. The coast will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We're really going to warm it up on Monday with highs near 86. To stay cool, dress in light-colored clothing and drink plenty of water. Some high level clouds will pass through on Tuesday and highs will be near 83. An upper level trough will bring more clouds Wednesday and Thursday and highs will be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday and the first half of the weekend look sunny and warm--enjoy!

Have a wonderful Sunday!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim