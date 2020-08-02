Sunny and warm inland, rain chances for the coast

Happy Sunday! We are waking up to blue skies and sunshine this morning with the exception of our coast due to an approaching system that will bring some rain. Highs today will be near 79 degrees.

Timing of the rain looks to be midday for the coast, this evening for the peninsula, and inland by tomorrow. It's not a big rainmaker and will be widely scattered in nature. Highs on Monday will be near 78.

Sunshine and dry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday and we'll warm it up near 80. Another system will approach on Thursday bringing another chance for rain. Highs will be cool in the lower 70s. Friday looks sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Models are hinting at another system bringing rain on Saturday, so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim