Sunny and warm Father's Day, record heat possible on Monday

Happy Father's Day! It will be a beautiful day to celebrate, but afternoon highs will be warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of Western Washington and in the mid-80s around the south Sound.

If you have plans to be out on the water, a reminder that water temperatures are still cold. Don't forget to wear your life jacket.

If Dad likes hiking or camping, pack the water, sunscreen and sunglasses. It's going to be sunny and warm from the coast and into the Cascades.

Tomorrow's forecast remains on track to tie a record high of 89°. We'll start to cool off Tuesday and especially Wednesday and Thursday, but a very strong ridge will build in just in time for the weekend and the probability of hitting 90° is 70% on Saturday and 66% on Sunday. Latest GFS (American Model) run has the South Sound and south in the triple digits but this is still very far out and the EURO is not as bullish! We'll have to watch this!!!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim