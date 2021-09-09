Sunny and mild Thursday; cloudy and cooler Friday

Like yesterday, it'll be mostly sunny today, or a mix of clouds and blue sky, and highs will be above normal. Normal for this time of the year is 74. We'll top out around 78 today at SeaTac.

Smoke continues to plague Central and Eastern Washington where air quality is at "moderate" east of the Cascades (yellow dots). Air quality continues to be good in Western Washington (green dots).

Tomorrow will be cloudy and cooler, with highs around 70 instead of around 80. There is a trough of low pressure moving in and this trough will be scooping up monsoonal moisture over Eastern Washington tomorrow. Check out FutureCast below, set to 1:30 tomorrow afternoon. This might tamp down fires there a bit. But, good news / bad news, there's also a chance of isolated thunderstorms which could ignite more fires. Also, strong downpours on burnt hills could cause flash flooding and debris flows. Hopefully, not!

Hurricane Olaf on the west coast of Mexico is forecast to scoot by Cabo San Lucas tomorrow morning. There are Hurricane Warnings posted for the coast at Cabo tomorrow morning. Then Olaf goes off into the Pacific Ocean.

Around here, the weekend will be quite nice - partly sunny, highs around 70. This is a little below normal, but comfy.

The workweek starts out partly-to-mostly sunny with highs around 70 or just above Monday and Tuesday.

Next Wednesday looks cloudier and cooler with a chance of some rain.

With mostly sunny skies today and highs in the upper 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Although this doggy duo just enjoyed some wet paws on Whidbey Island!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

Advertisement

Q13 FOX WEATHER RESOURCES:



DOWNLOAD: Q13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, MJ McDermott, Erin Mayovsky, and Scott Sistek