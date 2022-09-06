Seattle weather: Sunny and mild through midweek

Sunny skies and mild to warm temps will be the weather story to start the Labor Day work week. An upper level ridge will build offshore sending temps soaring to near-record highs by next weekend.

Expect sunny skies Tuesday with highs close to 80 degrees.

Wildfire smoke will push east through Thursday as winds keep the smoke over Idaho and Montana.

This weekend will feature another burst of summer heat. A ridge of high pressure will develop over the Pacific Northwest Saturday and Sunday, sending temps into the mid to upper 80s. Offshore winds may push some upper level smoke into Western Washington again.

The next week will likely bring fire danger to the Cascades and the foothills as humidity levels remain low, temps stay warm, and winds will be breezy at times.

There is no significant rain in the forecast for at least the next seven to ten days.