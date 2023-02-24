Sunny and cold Friday, snow returns Saturday night

High pressure will keep the Northwest sunny and cool Friday and most of Saturday before another chance of snow threatens the region.

Friday morning brought record low temperatures in the teens and low 20s to several cities around the Puget Sound area. High temps Friday will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with lots of sunshine and a few more high clouds by sunset.

Saturday afternoon and evening, a front will push through the area, bringing precipitation which could transition from rain to snow overnight. Temps will be flirting with freezing, but still likely a couple of degrees warmer.

This could mean some widespread wet snow overnight into Sunday morning, totaling 1-2 inches. This is a tricky forecast, so stay tuned. The good news is that by late Sunday morning, temperatures will warm enough to clear the roads. Highs Sunday will be back into the mid 40s.

The mountains will see a healthy dose of powder through Sunday. 6-10" is expected at Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass, with more expected south toward White Pass.

Mixed showers return on Monday before drying for a couple of days. The cold air is staying put through the end of next week with highs still 5-10 degrees below average through Friday.