Sunday a repeat of Saturday with plenty more mid 70s around the region!

We are definitely living the good Spring life this weekend! Temperatures soaring into the 70s with places to the south pushing 80 degrees.

High pressure still in play blocking systems from coming our way Sunday, but that ridge breaks down into Monday leaving the door open for late showers. Highs will land well above average again, in the mid 70s, tomorrow with a 10 degree cool off for most Monday. Highs drop to the mid 60s.

Showers will pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday morning as an upper level low drives unsettled weather our way. By Tuesday morning showers taper off and become spotty with breezy afternoon wind. Highs drop even cooler into the upper 50s. Brr!

Wednesday, we're dry, but highs remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll stay below normal through the rest of the work week.

Thursday looks mainly dry with showers over the mountains.

Friday, we expect showers for the North & South Sound with models keeping the Central Sound dry. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday we all wake up to rain with temperatures warming to 66 .

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster