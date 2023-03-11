Sunbreaks and showers today, warmer by midweek

We are tracking sunbreaks and showers today. Tomorrow afternoon will be rainier. For those hoping for nicer weather, Wednesday and Thursday should deliver with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Today, you can plan on glimpses of sunshine and garden-variety showers. In a few places, rain could be heavy. We even can't rule out small hail. Keep a rain jacket with you in case a downpour pops up.

The mountains should stay mainly dry today; any light snow would only amount to an inch or less. Translation? Travel over the passes should be fine for the most part.

Later tonight, weak high pressure will temporarily dry out the atmosphere. Sunday morning could be lovely (albeit chilly) and shower-free. Due to an area of low pressure developing offshore, a surge of lowland rain and mountain snow sweep into Western Washington by tomorrow afternoon. Monday may feature on-and-off showers with heavy mountain snow into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be less rainy. In fact, Tuesday could be beautiful with partly sunny skies and chilly highs falling shy of 50 degrees.



Wednesday looks even better with increasing sunshine and highs around 51. Thursday will offer us a hint of spring as highs boost to about 56 with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.



For Saint Patrick's Day on Friday, showers are possible. Highs hover in the mid 50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

