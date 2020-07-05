'Sun' on this Sunday with rain returning next week

Happy Sunday!

Pollution from yesterday's fireworks is causing moderate to unhealthy (for sensitive groups) air quality this morning. Air quality will improve by midday. Expect ample sunshine and highs near average at around 73 degrees. The coast will be cooler in the 60s. UV Index will be very high, so take precautions such as sunglasses, sunscreen, hat, etc! Enjoy the day!

Monday will start off cloudy in the morning, but clouds should burn off by the afternoon with highs near 71 degrees.

Upper trough will bring rain chances back into the forecast Tuesday-Saturday. Highs will be slightly below normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a great week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim