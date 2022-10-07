Summer weather on repeat in Seattle

If you're hoping for classic autumn weather in Seattle, this new forecast will be super disappointing. On the other hand, Seattle sunshine fans will love it! The 70s continue almost all week.



Sea-Tac Airport could soar past the record for today's high, warming to 77 degrees. Olympia and Bellingham will approach records but will probably fall shy.

This morning, many places are waking up to clouds and fog. The coast will probably stay cloudy all day long. Fog will lift for most in Puget Sound by 10 a.m. to noon.

Even once the clouds clear, it'll be hazy today. A lot of this smoke is coming from the Bolt Creek fire. According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, air quality will mostly range at "moderate" levels today; this means that the smoke won't impact the health for the majority of the population. However, there could be some spots dropping to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" readings. Even more isolated places could plunge to "unhealthy" levels.



Updated info: https://pscleanair.gov/

It's an exciting weekend ahead for Mariners fans! If you're heading to T-Mobile Park to watch the playoffs game today, I'd make sure to bust out the sunglasses and sunscreen. If you're in a shady spot, I'd consider bringing a sweatshirt for the first few innings if you run chilly. First pitch temperatures locally will be about 72 degrees.

In Toronto this weekend, we're forecasting highs in the 50s with dry weather!

Check out our updated seven day forecast: morning clouds and hazy afternoon sunshine are on tap this weekend. There may be slightly less haze on Monday with weak onshore winds, but this bears watching. Tuesday will be cooler as temps dip to the upper 60s, but the 70s return Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

